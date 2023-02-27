Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO eFP Battle Group Poland Displays Multinational Combined Fire Power

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    02.27.2023

    Video by Spc. Kevin Brown 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division (4 ID), alongside The Royal Lancers, Prince of Wales Troop engage targets during a combined arms live fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Feb. 27, 2023. The 4 ID’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kevin T. Brown Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874986
    VIRIN: 230227-Z-OV580-1002
    Filename: DOD_109483288
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO eFP Battle Group Poland Displays Multinational Combined Fire Power, by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT