NATO eFP Battle Group Poland Displays Multinational Combined Fire Power

U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division (4 ID), utilize M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to conduct a night live fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Feb. 27, 2023. The 4 ID’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kevin T. Brown Jr.)