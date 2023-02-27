Strong Sergeants with Sgt. 1st Class Billy Joe Green and Cpl. Dwayne Moore

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Billy Joe Green, operations noncommissioned officer with the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and U.S. Army Cpl. Dwayne Moore, a maintenance NCO with the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, explains how Strong Sergeants make Strong Soldiers. Strong Sergeants are leaders of the highest character. They are committed and competent and master the intangibles of good order and discipline, cohesion, pride, and trust. These NCOs build cohesive teams and create a culture of winning on any battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)
