Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strong Sergeants with Sgt. 1st Class Billy Joe Green and Cpl. Dwayne Moore

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Billy Joe Green, operations noncommissioned officer with the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and U.S. Army Cpl. Dwayne Moore, a maintenance NCO with the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, explains how Strong Sergeants make Strong Soldiers. Strong Sergeants are leaders of the highest character. They are committed and competent and master the intangibles of good order and discipline, cohesion, pride, and trust. These NCOs build cohesive teams and create a culture of winning on any battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 12:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874973
    VIRIN: 230301-A-KP878-121
    Filename: DOD_109483214
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strong Sergeants with Sgt. 1st Class Billy Joe Green and Cpl. Dwayne Moore, by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    NCO
    1st TSC
    143d ESC
    Strong Soldiers
    Strong Sergeants

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT