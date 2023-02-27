Boatswain Andre Sutton, Damage Controlman, Instructor, Military Sealift Command, explains his roles and responsibilities at Training Center Hampton Roads. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 11:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|874972
|VIRIN:
|230222-N-TF680-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109483207
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|VA, US
This work, We Are MSC - Andre Sutton, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
