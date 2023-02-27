Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We Are MSC - Andre Sutton

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Video by Ryan Carter 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Boatswain Andre Sutton, Damage Controlman, Instructor, Military Sealift Command, explains his roles and responsibilities at Training Center Hampton Roads. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 11:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 874972
    VIRIN: 230222-N-TF680-0001
    Filename: DOD_109483207
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Are MSC - Andre Sutton, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Instructor
    MSC
    Damage Controlman
    We Are MSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT