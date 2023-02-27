Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Base Delta 1 Mission Video (Social Media Edit)

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn, Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo and Paul Honnick

    Space Base Delta 1

    This is a 90-second social media edit of the Space Base Delta 1 Mission Video.

    Space Base Delta 1 is one team, seven installations, and dozens of geographically separated units encompassing 11 time zones across the globe.

    U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, SBD 1 commander, lays out the mission, vision and priorities of the Space Force's premier base operations support element.

    Check out the full-length video here: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/874708/space-base-delta-1-mission-video

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 10:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874970
    VIRIN: 230227-X-X1914-1002
    PIN: 229002
    Filename: DOD_109483200
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Delta
    Base Operations
    USSF
    Space Force
    SBD 1
    Space Base Delta 1

