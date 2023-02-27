Space Base Delta 1 Mission Video (Social Media Edit)

This is a 90-second social media edit of the Space Base Delta 1 Mission Video.
Space Base Delta 1 is one team, seven installations, and dozens of geographically separated units encompassing 11 time zones across the globe.
U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, SBD 1 commander, lays out the mission, vision and priorities of the Space Force's premier base operations support element.
Check out the full-length video here: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/874708/space-base-delta-1-mission-video
