In celebration of Women's History Month, we honor the U.S. Army Women's Museum for its service as an educational institution, providing military history training and instruction to Soldiers, veterans and the civilian community. This is the only museum in the world dedicated to preserving and sharing the history of the contributions of women to the Army.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 10:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874967
|VIRIN:
|230217-O-WA652-817
|Filename:
|DOD_109483182
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|FORT LEE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Preserving and sharing women's history in the Army, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
