Preserving and sharing women's history in the Army

In celebration of Women's History Month, we honor the U.S. Army Women's Museum for its service as an educational institution, providing military history training and instruction to Soldiers, veterans and the civilian community. This is the only museum in the world dedicated to preserving and sharing the history of the contributions of women to the Army.