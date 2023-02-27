Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preserving and sharing women's history in the Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    In celebration of Women's History Month, we honor the U.S. Army Women's Museum for its service as an educational institution, providing military history training and instruction to Soldiers, veterans and the civilian community. This is the only museum in the world dedicated to preserving and sharing the history of the contributions of women to the Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 10:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874967
    VIRIN: 230217-O-WA652-817
    Filename: DOD_109483182
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: FORT LEE, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preserving and sharing women's history in the Army, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    equality
    Women's History Month
    U.S. Army
    gender diversity
    U.S. Army Women's History Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT