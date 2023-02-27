Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADA Brigade - Mission Command Element Transfer of Authority ceremony

    RP, GERMANY

    02.24.2023

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade hold a Transfer of Authority ceremony where the 174th Air Defense Brigade assumed responsibilities as the mission command element for 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Feb. 24, 2023. (U.S. Video by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 08:28
    This work, ADA Brigade - Mission Command Element Transfer of Authority ceremony, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

