    501st CSW Black History Month 2023

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.23.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jason Cochran and Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Two Airmen from the 501st Combat Support wing talk about what Black History Month means to them.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 03:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874912
    VIRIN: 230223-F-BW249-1001
    Filename: DOD_109482526
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 501st CSW Black History Month 2023, by SrA Jason Cochran and SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    BHM
    501CSW
    BlackHistoryMonth
    LightTheWay

