Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    In The Studio: Black History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag and Sgt. Kevin Henderson

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    SFC Joan Douglas, 7th Mission Support Command, joined AFN Kaiserslautern, Feb. 28, 2023, to discuss the changes she has seen since joining the Army and details what Black History Month means to her.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 03:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874911
    VIRIN: 230228-F-GM327-1001
    Filename: DOD_109482525
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In The Studio: Black History Month, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag and SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Black History Month
    AFN Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT