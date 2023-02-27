SFC Joan Douglas, 7th Mission Support Command, joined AFN Kaiserslautern, Feb. 28, 2023, to discuss the changes she has seen since joining the Army and details what Black History Month means to her.
|02.28.2023
|03.01.2023 03:47
|Package
|874911
|230228-F-GM327-1001
|DOD_109482525
|00:00:49
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|0
|0
This work, In The Studio: Black History Month, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag and SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
