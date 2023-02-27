Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB conducts commander’s forum at Edelweiss Feb. 27 to March 1

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    03.01.2023

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A 405th AFSB Commander’s Forum was held at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Feb. 27 to March 1. Here’s a video report of the event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 00:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874905
    VIRIN: 010323-A-SM279-227
    Filename: DOD_109482395
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    SupportTheWarrior

