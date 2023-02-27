405th AFSB conducts commander’s forum at Edelweiss Feb. 27 to March 1

A 405th AFSB Commander’s Forum was held at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Feb. 27 to March 1. Here’s a video report of the event.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 00:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874905
|VIRIN:
|010323-A-SM279-227
|Filename:
|DOD_109482395
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT