    Pacific News: February 28, 2023

    JAPAN

    02.28.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in a live fire exercise with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force in Japan; U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conduct a Key Leader Engagement training in California; and U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466 conduct a resupply flight exercise in California.

    This work, Pacific News: February 28, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    news
    U.S. Marines
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

