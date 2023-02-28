On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in a live fire exercise with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force in Japan; U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conduct a Key Leader Engagement training in California; and U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466 conduct a resupply flight exercise in California.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 20:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|874894
|VIRIN:
|230228-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109482208
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific News: February 28, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
