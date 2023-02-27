Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month - AFN Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.28.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    AFN Misawa AFN celebrates Black History Month with 35th Fighter Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sergeant Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing Commander Executive Administrator, Staff Sergeant Rayana Reed, and Medic, Senior Airman Asawntee Napier.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 18:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874887
    VIRIN: 230228-N-JC978-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109481953
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month - AFN Misawa, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    afn misawa
    black history
    black servicemembers

