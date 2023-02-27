AFN Misawa AFN celebrates Black History Month with 35th Fighter Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sergeant Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing Commander Executive Administrator, Staff Sergeant Rayana Reed, and Medic, Senior Airman Asawntee Napier.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 18:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874887
|VIRIN:
|230228-N-JC978-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109481953
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month - AFN Misawa, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT