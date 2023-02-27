Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base CrossFit Open

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.18.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    The CrossFit Misawa program hosted their first CrossFit Open of 2023 on February 18th. Participants compete for a chance to move on to the world wide CrossFit Games.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 18:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 874885
    VIRIN: 230218-N-JC978-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109481950
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base CrossFit Open, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    physical training
    misawa
    crossfit
    fitness
    pt

