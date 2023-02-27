Misawa Air Base CrossFit Open

The CrossFit Misawa program hosted their first CrossFit Open of 2023 on February 18th. Participants compete for a chance to move on to the world wide CrossFit Games.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 18:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|874885
|VIRIN:
|230218-N-JC978-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109481950
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
