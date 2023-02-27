Each day social workers help break down barriers that prevent people from living more fulfilling, enriched lives. In honor of Social Work Month, social workers from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital and the Joint Readiness Training Center discuss the six most common barriers Soldiers and their Families say prevent them from seeking behavioral health resources.
Based on the 2018 Department of Defense Status of Forces Survey, the most frequently identified perceived barriers to seeking help with a personal problem were: Preference for self-reliance; loss of privacy or confidentiality; perception of being “broken”, negative impact on career; not knowing which resources to use and lack of confidence in available resources.
This work, Breaking Barriers: Preference for Self-Reliance (Part 1), by Jean Graves
