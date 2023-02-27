Military Working Dog Handler Competition Day One

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874864" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Jaden Draper and MWD Rezi, both assigned to the 550th Military Working Dog Detachment, 16th Military Police Brigade, compete on day one of the MWD Handler Competition on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023. The first day of the competition is focused on preparing the handlers for the upcoming medical lanes. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)