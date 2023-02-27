Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard soldiers conduct mountain warfare training in Montenegro during Common Challenge 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Approximately 50 members of the Maine and Vermont National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 172 Infantry Division (Mountain), joined more than 200 members of the armed forces of Montenegro, Austria, Italy, and Macedonia for Common Challenge 2023.

    For two weeks during January and February, the nations came together to train in the harsh winter conditions in the mountains of Montenegro.

    The soldiers conducted casualty care and evacuation, winter survival techniques, mountaineering skills, and avalanche operations.

    The Common Challenge exercise is designed to jointly strengthen capabilities to conduct combat search and rescue as well as mountain warfare tactics in winter conditions.

    (Video by Capt. Corey Jones and Maj. Carl Lamb. Edited by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 14:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874844
    VIRIN: 230228-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_109481290
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard soldiers conduct mountain warfare training in Montenegro during Common Challenge 2023, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maine
    Vermont
    Mountain Warfare
    National Guard
    Common Challenge 2023
    Monténégro

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT