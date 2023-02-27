Marines participate in Innovation Boot Camp Day 1

U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participates in an Innovation Boot Camp on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 28, 2023. The Innovation Boot Camp is being held to provide Marines with base line training on 3D printing, CAD, Robotics and programming where Marines compete in challenges throughout the week. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 14:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874841
|VIRIN:
|230228-M-DP423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109481251
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
