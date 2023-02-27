Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines participate in Innovation Boot Camp Day 1

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participates in an Innovation Boot Camp on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 28, 2023. The Innovation Boot Camp is being held to provide Marines with base line training on 3D printing, CAD, Robotics and programming where Marines compete in challenges throughout the week. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874841
    VIRIN: 230228-M-DP423-1001
    Filename: DOD_109481251
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines participate in Innovation Boot Camp Day 1, by LCpl Sixto Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    CAD
    Innovation Boot Camp
    Innovation Campus

