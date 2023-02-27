Marines participate in Innovation Boot Camp Day 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874841" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participates in an Innovation Boot Camp on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 28, 2023. The Innovation Boot Camp is being held to provide Marines with base line training on 3D printing, CAD, Robotics and programming where Marines compete in challenges throughout the week. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro)