    Super Bowl 2023 flyover team Interviews

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    Interviews of the all-women flyover team for Super Bowl 2023.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 14:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 874839
    VIRIN: 230208-N-VD554-2002
    Filename: DOD_109481242
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Bowl 2023 flyover team Interviews, by PO2 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #SuperBowlFlyover2023

