    Marine Corps Police Officer Preparing for the next chapter in his life

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by Jonathan Wright 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    Lt. Victor Singleton Retiring After Decades of Service to his Country and Community.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 14:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:06:14
    Location: US

    MCLBA

