    Historian shares Newport’s African American heritage as part of Division Newport’s Black History Month celebration

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Video by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Keith Stokes, a member of the R.I. Black Heritage Society and vice president of the 1696 Heritage Group, a consulting firm dedicated to helping persons and institutions of color increase their knowledge of African history in the United States, speaks to Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport employees about Newport’s African American history on Feb. 17, 2023, as part of the command’s celebration of Black History Month.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874825
    VIRIN: 230227-N-N1810-1001
    Filename: DOD_109481107
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 

    TAGS

    Black History Month
    African American History
    NUWC Division Newport
    weeklyvideos
    Gilded Age
    Keith Stoke
    WhatWeDoMatters

