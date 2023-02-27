Historian shares Newport’s African American heritage as part of Division Newport’s Black History Month celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Keith Stokes, a member of the R.I. Black Heritage Society and vice president of the 1696 Heritage Group, a consulting firm dedicated to helping persons and institutions of color increase their knowledge of African history in the United States, speaks to Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport employees about Newport’s African American history on Feb. 17, 2023, as part of the command’s celebration of Black History Month.