U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Derrick Berry, 54th Operations Support Squadron chief air traffic controller speaks about the importance of Black History Month at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 22, 2023. Black History Month is an annual celebration and time of recognition of the efforts made by African Americans and their pivotal roles in U.S. History. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|02.24.2023
|02.28.2023 13:02
|Package
|874816
|220228-F-WJ136-1001
|DOD_109480948
|00:00:51
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|0
|0
This work, Chief Berry BHM Video, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
