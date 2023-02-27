Chief Berry BHM Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Derrick Berry, 54th Operations Support Squadron chief air traffic controller speaks about the importance of Black History Month at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 22, 2023. Black History Month is an annual celebration and time of recognition of the efforts made by African Americans and their pivotal roles in U.S. History. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)