Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Berry BHM Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Derrick Berry, 54th Operations Support Squadron chief air traffic controller speaks about the importance of Black History Month at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 22, 2023. Black History Month is an annual celebration and time of recognition of the efforts made by African Americans and their pivotal roles in U.S. History. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 13:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874816
    VIRIN: 220228-F-WJ136-1001
    Filename: DOD_109480948
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Berry BHM Video, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    Black History Month
    ATC
    BHM
    54th OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT