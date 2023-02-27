Recruit Takeover - Second Uniform Issue

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits are measured and fitted at the Second Uniform Issue at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. At Second Uniform Issue, recruits are issued the Dress Whites, Dress Blues, and the Navy Service Uniforms. During the issue, Recruit Division Commanders ensure proper fit of the white hat, known as the dixie cup, and the garrison cap. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher O'Grady)