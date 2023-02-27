Recruit Takeover - Second Uniform Issue

Recruits are measured and fitted at the Second Uniform Issue at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. At Second Uniform Issue, recruits are issued the Dress Whites, Dress Blues, and the Navy Service Uniforms. During the issue, Recruit Division Commanders ensure proper fit of the white hat, known as the dixie cup, and the garrison cap. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher O'Grady)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 12:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|874808
|Filename:
|DOD_109480907
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
