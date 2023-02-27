Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Takeover - Second Uniform Issue

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits are measured and fitted at the Second Uniform Issue at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. At Second Uniform Issue, recruits are issued the Dress Whites, Dress Blues, and the Navy Service Uniforms. During the issue, Recruit Division Commanders ensure proper fit of the white hat, known as the dixie cup, and the garrison cap. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher O'Grady)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 12:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 874808
    Filename: DOD_109480907
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: US

