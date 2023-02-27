Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New MCRD San Diego Mascot Bruno Receives Training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by Cpl. Elliott Flood-Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Bruno receives obedience training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 28, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874799
    VIRIN: 220228-M-YD788-2001
    Filename: DOD_109480777
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Training

