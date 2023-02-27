Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission Monday -- Jeff Young AFCEC Architect/Contracting Officer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Video by John Goddin 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The AFIMSC Mission Monday series shows the wide variety of missions we conduct and the people helping us live up to our motto … “Your Success is Our Mission.”
    In this episode, Jeff Young, Department of the Air Force Architect/Contracting Officer at the Air Force Civil Engineer Center tells us about an important project that he is involved in! (U.S Air Force video by John Goddin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 12:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 874787
    VIRIN: 230208-F-EG306-001
    Filename: DOD_109480563
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    Chapel
    AFCEC
    Colorado Springs
    AFIMSC
    Mission Monday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT