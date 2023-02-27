Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Commander's Call

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Video by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Major General John Allen, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    Commander, hosted a commander's call February 16, 2023, along with Chief
    Master Sgt. Edgard Castillo, AFIMSC Command Chief, at Joint Base San
    Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux and Luke Allen)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 12:45
    Category: Briefings
    Commander's call
    AFIMSC

