    Why I Serve - Sgt. 1st Class Billy Joe Green

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Sgt. 1st Class Billy Joe Green from Salt Lake City, Utah, shares why he serves in the U.S. Army. The Why I Serve campaign highlights why U.S. Army Soldiers choose to serve the Nation. Diversity is our strength. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 09:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874776
    VIRIN: 230201-A-KP878-410
    Filename: DOD_109480432
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US

    This work, Why I Serve - Sgt. 1st Class Billy Joe Green, by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    service
    career
    duty
    why i serve
    soldier for life

