Sgt. 1st Class Billy Joe Green from Salt Lake City, Utah, shares why he serves in the U.S. Army. The Why I Serve campaign highlights why U.S. Army Soldiers choose to serve the Nation. Diversity is our strength. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 09:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874776
|VIRIN:
|230201-A-KP878-410
|Filename:
|DOD_109480432
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve - Sgt. 1st Class Billy Joe Green, by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
