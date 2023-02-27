Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WoW 2023: Blue Angels Teaser #1

    NC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    The Wings Over Wayne 2023 is headlining the Blue Angels, this series breaks up their interview into multiple teasers, aimed at informing, engaging and peaking the interest of the community.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 08:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874771
    VIRIN: 230228-F-XN600-001
    Filename: DOD_109480300
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: NC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, WoW 2023: Blue Angels Teaser #1, by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Blue Angels
    WoW
    SJAFB
    4FW
    Wings Over Wayne

