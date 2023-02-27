Service members attend a Women's Leadership and Education seminar, February 23, 2023, at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. Service members learned about leadership from senior enlisted service members. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 02:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874744
|VIRIN:
|230223-N-CZ893-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109480055
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's Leadership and Education February Meeting, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT