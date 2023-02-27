U.S. air transportation specialists assigned to the 728th Air Mobility Squadron and the 721st Aerial Port Squadron offload a Boeing 747-400 Freighter from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, holding medical shelters and equipment at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 22, 2023. The medical shelters and equipment will be utilized to provide aid to those in need following the earthquakes that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6. The U.S. military is working in support of the U.S. Agency for International Development, the government of Türkiye and our Allies and partners to provide relief to the people of Türkiye. The 39th Air Base Wing is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2, operating under U.S. Naval Forces Europe, U.S. Sixth Fleet and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 00:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874737
|VIRIN:
|230222-F-MO337-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109479973
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Airmen offload Medical Shelters for Humanitarian Relief Ai, by A1C Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
