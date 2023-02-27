Airmen offload Medical Shelters for Humanitarian Relief Ai

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. air transportation specialists assigned to the 728th Air Mobility Squadron and the 721st Aerial Port Squadron offload a Boeing 747-400 Freighter from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, holding medical shelters and equipment at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 22, 2023. The medical shelters and equipment will be utilized to provide aid to those in need following the earthquakes that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6. The U.S. military is working in support of the U.S. Agency for International Development, the government of Türkiye and our Allies and partners to provide relief to the people of Türkiye. The 39th Air Base Wing is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2, operating under U.S. Naval Forces Europe, U.S. Sixth Fleet and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)