    Airmen offload Medical Shelters for Humanitarian Relief Ai

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.22.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jenna Bond 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. air transportation specialists assigned to the 728th Air Mobility Squadron and the 721st Aerial Port Squadron offload a Boeing 747-400 Freighter from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, holding medical shelters and equipment at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 22, 2023. The medical shelters and equipment will be utilized to provide aid to those in need following the earthquakes that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6. The U.S. military is working in support of the U.S. Agency for International Development, the government of Türkiye and our Allies and partners to provide relief to the people of Türkiye. The 39th Air Base Wing is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2, operating under U.S. Naval Forces Europe, U.S. Sixth Fleet and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 00:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874737
    VIRIN: 230222-F-MO337-1001
    Filename: DOD_109479973
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen offload Medical Shelters for Humanitarian Relief Ai, by A1C Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HADR
    39 ABW
    Earthquake Response
    humanitarian aid
    Incirlik AB
    Türkiye

