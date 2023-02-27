Spc. Jeremy Church, 724th Transportation Company, was the first U.S. Army Reserve Soldier to earn a Silver Star Medal during the Global War on Terrorism. He received the medal for his actions in Iraq, on April 9, 2004.
|02.22.2023
This work, SPC Church first USAR Soldier to earn Silver Star Medal in GWOT, by SFC Clinton Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
