Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPC Church first USAR Soldier to earn Silver Star Medal in GWOT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Clinton Wood 

    88th Readiness Division

    Spc. Jeremy Church, 724th Transportation Company, was the first U.S. Army Reserve Soldier to earn a Silver Star Medal during the Global War on Terrorism. He received the medal for his actions in Iraq, on April 9, 2004.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 00:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874730
    VIRIN: 230222-A-HX393-566
    Filename: DOD_109479845
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPC Church first USAR Soldier to earn Silver Star Medal in GWOT, by SFC Clinton Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    U.S. Army
    Operation Iraqi Freedom
    88th Readiness Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT