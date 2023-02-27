President Biden and Vice President Harris Deliver Remarks at a Black History Month Reception
The White House
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 18:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|874720
|Filename:
|DOD_109479557
|Length:
|00:38:47
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden and Vice President Harris Deliver Remarks at a Black History Month Reception, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT