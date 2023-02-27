Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade introduces a new physical fitness competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Malachi Thornton, the senior noncommissioned officer of the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, introduces a new physical fitness competition on Feb 27, 2023 on Fort Stewart, Georgia. Competition events foster readiness and are a fundamental part of building cohesive teams and leaders. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 17:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874715
    VIRIN: 230227-A-FW799-921
    Filename: DOD_109479473
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Physical fitness
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Competition
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade
    Army 2030

