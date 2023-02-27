Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Profiles in Diversity

    MS, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Cape Zina Plummer, 81 MDG, CMSgt Stephanie Patterson MNCOA/CO, and TSgt Quandaries Nolan, 81 TRSS/TSQR, discuss changes they have seen in the Air Force as it relates to diversity. They also discuss adversity they have faced, and how they overcame that adversity.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Keesler AFB
    81 TRW

