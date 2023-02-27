U.S. Air Force showcases F-35A Lightning II support during Aero India 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874713" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, demonstrates the capabilities of the F-35 during Aero India 23 at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru, India, Feb. 17, 2023. The weeklong biennial exhibition is Asia’s largest aviation event and hosts government delegations and corporate executives from 26 countries. The U.S. military is participating in Aero India by providing aerial demonstrations and static aircraft to strengthen its partnership with India while furthering military-to-military relationships. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)