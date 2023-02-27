U.S. Air Force showcases F-35A Lightning II support during Aero India 23

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, demonstrates the capabilities of the F-35 during Aero India 23 at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru, India, Feb. 17, 2023. The weeklong biennial exhibition is Asia’s largest aviation event and hosts government delegations and corporate executives from 26 countries. The U.S. military is participating in Aero India by providing aerial demonstrations and static aircraft to strengthen its partnership with India while furthering military-to-military relationships. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
02.17.2023
02.27.2023
Video Productions
|874713
|230217-F-VU029-1001
|DOD_109479453
|00:00:58
BANGALORE, IN
|0
|0
