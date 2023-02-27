Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force showcases F-35A Lightning II support during Aero India 23

    BANGALORE, INDIA

    02.17.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, demonstrates the capabilities of the F-35 during Aero India 23 at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru, India, Feb. 17, 2023. The weeklong biennial exhibition is Asia’s largest aviation event and hosts government delegations and corporate executives from 26 countries. The U.S. military is participating in Aero India by providing aerial demonstrations and static aircraft to strengthen its partnership with India while furthering military-to-military relationships. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 16:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874713
    VIRIN: 230217-F-VU029-1001
    Filename: DOD_109479453
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: BANGALORE, IN 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force showcases F-35A Lightning II support during Aero India 23, by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    INDOPACOM
    ReadyAF
    FreeandOpen
    AeroIndia2023
    USIndiaBetterTogether
    USIndiaDefense

