San Diego Comic Book Artist Honors Father During Black History Month

20220227-N-ZB518-1001 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 27, 2023) During Black Comix Day at Worldbeats Center in San Diego, Feb. 27, 2023, Keithan Jones, a local comic book artist, explains how his father's Naval service inspired him to pursue his passion as a comic book creator. Jones is the founder of Black Comix Day, an event where black comic book artists can showcase their work. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 17:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874710
|VIRIN:
|220227-N-ZB518-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109479416
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Black History Month
Navy Family
