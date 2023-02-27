San Diego Comic Book Artist Honors Father During Black History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



20220227-N-ZB518-1001 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 27, 2023) During Black Comix Day at Worldbeats Center in San Diego, Feb. 27, 2023, Keithan Jones, a local comic book artist, explains how his father's Naval service inspired him to pursue his passion as a comic book creator. Jones is the founder of Black Comix Day, an event where black comic book artists can showcase their work. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez)