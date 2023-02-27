Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Diego Comic Book Artist Honors Father During Black History Month

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    20220227-N-ZB518-1001 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 27, 2023) During Black Comix Day at Worldbeats Center in San Diego, Feb. 27, 2023, Keithan Jones, a local comic book artist, explains how his father's Naval service inspired him to pursue his passion as a comic book creator. Jones is the founder of Black Comix Day, an event where black comic book artists can showcase their work. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 17:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874710
    VIRIN: 220227-N-ZB518-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109479416
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

