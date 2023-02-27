Space Base Delta 1 Mission Video

Space Base Delta 1 is one team, seven installations, and dozens of geographically separated units encompassing 11 timezones across the globe.
U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, SBD 1 commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sevin Balkuvvar, SBD 1 command chief, lay out the mission, vision and priorities of the Space Force's premier base operations support element.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 16:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874708
|VIRIN:
|230227-X-X1914-1001
|PIN:
|229002
|Filename:
|DOD_109479413
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
