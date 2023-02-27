U.S. Army South Women, Peace, and Security Symposium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army South hosted 16 partner nations from Central and South America and the Caribbean for the inaugural Army South Women, Peace, and Security Symposium at San Antonio, Texas on Feb. 22 and 23. This symposium included presentations, panel discussions, and question and answer sessions supporting the Women, Peace, and Security initiative. The United Nations Women, Peace, and Security initiative is designed to educate, advocate for, and expand the roles women play in national security and defense strategy throughout the globe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus)