    U.S. Army South Women, Peace, and Security Symposium

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army South hosted 16 partner nations from Central and South America and the Caribbean for the inaugural Army South Women, Peace, and Security Symposium at San Antonio, Texas on Feb. 22 and 23. This symposium included presentations, panel discussions, and question and answer sessions supporting the Women, Peace, and Security initiative. The United Nations Women, Peace, and Security initiative is designed to educate, advocate for, and expand the roles women play in national security and defense strategy throughout the globe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874704
    VIRIN: 230223-A-AK380-968
    Filename: DOD_109479352
    Length: 00:06:40
    Location: TX, US

    TAGS

