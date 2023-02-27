Defenders with 81 SFS discuss changes they have seen within the Air Force as it relates to diversity. They also discuss adversity that they have experienced, and how they overcame that adversity.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 16:15
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|874701
|VIRIN:
|230217-F-PI774-990
|Filename:
|DOD_109479339
|Length:
|00:13:18
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Profiles in Diversity - Defenders, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT