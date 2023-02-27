Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Profiles in Diversity - Defenders

    MS, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Defenders with 81 SFS discuss changes they have seen within the Air Force as it relates to diversity. They also discuss adversity that they have experienced, and how they overcame that adversity.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 16:15
    Location: MS, US

    Diversity
    Keesler AFB
    Security Forces
    81 TRW
    81 SFS

