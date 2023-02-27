Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Focus Falcon 2023 - Setup and Day One Highlights

    GERMANY

    02.27.2023

    Video by Darnell Gardner and Luis Palacios

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    U.S. Subject Matter Experts in CBRN operations, research and development, medical, and other related fields are invited to participate and provide critical feedback on demonstrated countering WMD technologies to inform future capability development.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 15:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874693
    VIRIN: 230227-D-BA011-321
    Filename: DOD_109479268
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, EUCOM Focus Falcon 2023 - Setup and Day One Highlights, by Darnell Gardner and Luis Palacios, identified by DVIDS

    EUCOM
    RD
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    Focus Falcon 2023

