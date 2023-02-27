Striker Nation recognizes the heritage, the bravery, and the exceptional service of black military and civilian personnel during February and all year, celebrating the achievements of black Airmen while remembering there is still work to be done. Our diversity is our advantage. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 15:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874686
|VIRIN:
|230221-F-FG097-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109479221
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFGSC Recognizes Black History Month, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
