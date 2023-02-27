Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFGSC Recognizes Black History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    Striker Nation recognizes the heritage, the bravery, and the exceptional service of black military and civilian personnel during February and all year, celebrating the achievements of black Airmen while remembering there is still work to be done. Our diversity is our advantage. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 15:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874686
    VIRIN: 230221-F-FG097-0001
    Filename: DOD_109479221
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFGSC Recognizes Black History Month, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    History
    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    20th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT