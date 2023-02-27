AFGSC Recognizes Black History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874686" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Striker Nation recognizes the heritage, the bravery, and the exceptional service of black military and civilian personnel during February and all year, celebrating the achievements of black Airmen while remembering there is still work to be done. Our diversity is our advantage. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)