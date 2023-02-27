Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winter 2023 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Vincent Pecoraro 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    An assortment of b-roll shots from the winter of 2022 at Arlington National Cemetery.

    0:00 - Section 4
    0:20 - Section 60
    0:50 - Section 64
    1:05 - Section 3
    1:20 - Section 60
    2:09 - Section 64
    2:24 - Section 18
    2:39 - Section 64
    2:54 - Memorial Section F

    U.S. Army video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery / Released

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 13:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874667
    VIRIN: 230227-A-AB124-001
    Filename: DOD_109478911
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter 2023 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery, by Vincent Pecoraro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT