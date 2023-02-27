An assortment of b-roll shots from the winter of 2022 at Arlington National Cemetery.
0:00 - Section 4
0:20 - Section 60
0:50 - Section 64
1:05 - Section 3
1:20 - Section 60
2:09 - Section 64
2:24 - Section 18
2:39 - Section 64
2:54 - Memorial Section F
U.S. Army video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery / Released
This work, Winter 2023 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery, by Vincent Pecoraro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
