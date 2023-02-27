Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19 AW 2022 Recap Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Airman Isabell Nutt 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 19th Airlift Wing looks back at their accomplishments throughout 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Isabell A. Nutt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 13:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874661
    VIRIN: 230223-F-VL365-1001
    Filename: DOD_109478852
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19 AW 2022 Recap Video, by Amn Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black Knights
    TLR
    2022
    19AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT