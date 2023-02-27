The 19th Airlift Wing looks back at their accomplishments throughout 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Isabell A. Nutt)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 13:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874661
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-VL365-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109478852
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 19 AW 2022 Recap Video, by Amn Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT