    Black History is American History- Raider Report EP 3

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Bowman, Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall, Russ Howard and Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col Eugene Moore and CMSgt Derrick Sherrod join us on this week's Raider Report to discuss Black History Month at Goodfellow Air Force Base.

    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 10:46
    TAGS

    Black History Month
    AETC
    17 TRW
    Raider Report

