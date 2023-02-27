Veterans gain easy access to VA online and other government websites through Login.gov, a U.S. government service that provides seamless access to government websites. By creating a Login.gov account, Veterans can use the same email and password to sign in to VA.gov, My Healthevet, VA/DOD Ebenefits, and the VA health and benefits mobile app, among other VA services. Login.gov also allows Veterans to securely sign in to USAJOBS and TSA pre-check, and to apply for SBA small business loans and disaster assistance. One login, many resources. To create a Login.gov account, Veterans should simply go to VA.gov and click sign in.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 10:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|874643
|VIRIN:
|230227-O-LB437-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109478473
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LOGIN.GOV, by Mike Richman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
