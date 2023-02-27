Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    01.06.2023

    Video by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Veterans gain easy access to VA online and other government websites through Login.gov, a U.S. government service that provides seamless access to government websites. By creating a Login.gov account, Veterans can use the same email and password to sign in to VA.gov, My Healthevet, VA/DOD Ebenefits, and the VA health and benefits mobile app, among other VA services. Login.gov also allows Veterans to securely sign in to USAJOBS and TSA pre-check, and to apply for SBA small business loans and disaster assistance. One login, many resources. To create a Login.gov account, Veterans should simply go to VA.gov and click sign in.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 10:31
    Category: PSA
