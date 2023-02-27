Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region personnel answer the question "What does Black History Month mean to you?" during a video shoot held February 15-17, 2023, at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-NCR in Baltimore. The U.S. Coast Guard recognizes the significance of Black History Month because Black Coast Guard women and men have served with honor, respect, and devotion to duty and bringing attention to thier resilience and selfless service may help inspire generations to come. (United States Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 10:38
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month, by PO3 Carmen Caver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    uscg
    resilience
    black history month
    bhm

