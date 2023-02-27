Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region personnel answer the question "What does Black History Month mean to you?" during a video shoot held February 15-17, 2023, at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-NCR in Baltimore. The U.S. Coast Guard recognizes the significance of Black History Month because Black Coast Guard women and men have served with honor, respect, and devotion to duty and bringing attention to thier resilience and selfless service may help inspire generations to come. (United States Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 10:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|874626
|VIRIN:
|230216-G-KH296-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109478207
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
