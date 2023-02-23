Members of the Senegalese Armed Forces Band and members of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band rehearsed together on Feb. 26, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. Music is a form of communication that helps bridge cultures and build long-lasting friendships, Through music, the USAFE Band are building bonds across language barriers to foster regional relationships among African partners.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 05:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874616
|VIRIN:
|230226-A-RU888-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109478032
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|DAKAR, SN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Senegalese Armed Forces Band and USAF Band rehearse together in Senegal, by SGT Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
