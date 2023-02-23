Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senegalese Armed Forces Band and USAF Band rehearse together in Senegal

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    02.26.2023

    Video by Sgt. Willie Reese IV 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Members of the Senegalese Armed Forces Band and members of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band rehearsed together on Feb. 26, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. Music is a form of communication that helps bridge cultures and build long-lasting friendships, Through music, the USAFE Band are building bonds across language barriers to foster regional relationships among African partners.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 05:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: DAKAR, SN 

    This work, Senegalese Armed Forces Band and USAF Band rehearse together in Senegal, by SGT Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    Senegal
    USAirForce
    AAAF
    AACS 22
    AACSSenegal

