    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    12.06.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. Jonathan Garvin, a Religious Affairs Specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, describes the Army Combat Fitness Test he participates in for the unit’s quarterly Best Warrior Competition, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Dec. 07, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 03:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874615
    VIRIN: 221207-A-BD610-2005
    Filename: DOD_109477981
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

