    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts capabilities demonstration

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.27.2023

    Video by Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force aircraft partake in a capabilities demonstration, which included all the squadrons and aircraft types currently stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 27, 2023. The demonstration included a U.S. Marine Corps UC-12W Huron assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters, MCAS Iwakuni; two F-35B Lightning IIs and a KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW); three U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets, an F/A-18F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, E-2 Hawkeye, and C-2 Greyhound assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Five; and one JMSDF US-2, EP-3, OP-3C, UP-3D, U-36A, and MCH-101 assigned to Fleet Air Wing 31, showcasing a high level of readiness and combined capability in support of the U.S. - Japan Alliance and a free and open Indo-Pacific. MCAS Iwakuni is uniquely qualified to enable the Joint Force, either by providing use of the station's collocated harbor and airfield, serving as a staging point for non-organic aircraft operations, or any number of other operational activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 04:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874614
    VIRIN: 230227-M-MY099-313
    Filename: DOD_109477956
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF
    Navy
    Marines
    Elephant walk

