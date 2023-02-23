Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts capabilities demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874614" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force aircraft partake in a capabilities demonstration, which included all the squadrons and aircraft types currently stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 27, 2023. The demonstration included a U.S. Marine Corps UC-12W Huron assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters, MCAS Iwakuni; two F-35B Lightning IIs and a KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW); three U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets, an F/A-18F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, E-2 Hawkeye, and C-2 Greyhound assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Five; and one JMSDF US-2, EP-3, OP-3C, UP-3D, U-36A, and MCH-101 assigned to Fleet Air Wing 31, showcasing a high level of readiness and combined capability in support of the U.S. - Japan Alliance and a free and open Indo-Pacific. MCAS Iwakuni is uniquely qualified to enable the Joint Force, either by providing use of the station's collocated harbor and airfield, serving as a staging point for non-organic aircraft operations, or any number of other operational activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)