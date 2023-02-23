Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reflecting on Black History Month

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.17.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Asawntee Napier, 35th Medical Group emergency medical technician, speaks on an individual she admires for Black History Month. February is Black History Month, a time to acknowledge past and present African American figures, highlight their achievements and celebrate contributions to the United States.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 21:26
    Category: Series
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Black History Month
    Medic
    35th MDG
    Catherine Johnson

