U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Asawntee Napier, 35th Medical Group emergency medical technician, speaks on an individual she admires for Black History Month. February is Black History Month, a time to acknowledge past and present African American figures, highlight their achievements and celebrate contributions to the United States.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 21:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|874597
|VIRIN:
|230117-F-VB704-1037
|Filename:
|DOD_109477624
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Reflecting on Black History Month, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
