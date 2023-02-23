Reflecting on Black History Month

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rayana Reed, 35th Fighter Wing commander executive administrator, speaks on an individual she admires for Black History Month. February is Black History Month, a time to acknowledge past and present African American figures, highlight their achievements and celebrate contributions to the United States.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 21:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|874596
|VIRIN:
|230222-F-VB704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109477621
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
